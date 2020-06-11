Gov. Edwards voices support of renaming LSU's Middleton Library

BATON ROUGE- Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement Thursday supporting the student-led effort to rename Middleton Library on LSU's campus.

The library is currently named after a former president of the university who supported racial segregation. Wednesday evening, LSU officials and black student leaders announced that they are in the process of renaming it.

Pending approval from the board of supervisors, the name "Middleton" will no longer be associated with the library and the bust of Troy Middleton will be removed from campus.

"Work is being done, history is being made," a member of the Black Student Leadership group said during the news conference.

Edwards said he applauds the African American student leaders for their bravery and tireless efforts to bring about this change.

“I support changing the name of Middleton Library at Louisiana State University, in acknowledgment that segregation is and was wrong," Edwards said.

As an LSU alumnus, Edwards says he also applauds leadership at the school for being open to their concerns, taking action, and working to bring greater diversity to the university.

"We cannot change what has happened in the past and this does not erase a history of racial injustice. But we can choose to no longer glorify a time of racial segregation or those who sought to discriminate against our African American brothers and sisters," Edwards said.

Gov. Edwards says these conversations being had on campuses, in board rooms, and at our own kitchen tables since the death of George Floyd are long overdue.

"I am confident that we can come together as the diverse people that we are to confront inequality and become a more inclusive and just community. And I am heartened to see our tenacious young people leading the charge. I am praying for all of us as we take on this challenge," Edwards said.

Read the full statement here.