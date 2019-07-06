Gov. Edwards orders flags to be flown half-staff for Sgt. Anderson

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards has ordered that the flags of the State of Louisiana and the United States be flown at half-staff outside of the State Capitol and all public buildings in honor of Sergeant Shawn Anderson.

Anderson was an 18-year East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty on March 18. Anderson joined the sheriff's office in 1999 and worked multiple divisions, including narcotics, emergency services units, maritime response team and became a master handler and trainer in the K9 division.

"Over his many years of public service, he saved lives and changed the lives of many in the East Baton Rouge community," Edwards said. "Donna and I continue prayer for his family, as well as his follow officers, who are mourning his death and celebrating the life he lived."

Edwards has ordered for flags to be half-staff until sunset on Thursday, March 23.



Click here to read the governor's executive order.