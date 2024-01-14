Gov. Edwards meets with U.S. Attorney, LSP ahead of Sterling investigation

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards, J. Walter Green, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, and Col. Mike Edmonson, Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police (LSP), met to discuss the ongoing investigation into the Tuesday morning shooting of Alton Sterling.

On Wednesday, Gov. Edwards and Baton Rouge officials asked that the U.S. Department of Justice take over the investigation. The governor said earlier Thursday that he is in support of a transparent and thorough investigation by the Feds with assistance from LSP.

“As we begin to make sense of this tragedy, I am committed to assisting the USDOJ throughout this criminal investigation in an effort to ensure justice is served,” said Gov. Edwards. “The people of Baton Rouge and across Louisiana should have no doubt that a thorough and impartial investigation is taking place as we speak. The state police and I will offer assistance in any way that we can. As we move forward, I am, again, asking the people of Louisiana to voice their concerns constructively and peacefully as our community continues to come together over the coming days. I continue to offer my prayers to everyone involved from this area.”

LSP’s Col. Michael Edmonson said State Police are fully committed to the integrity of the investigation and will provide whatever resources and manpower the department needs to provide to complete the investigation.