Gorilla Glue 'sorry to hear about' La. woman who glued her hair in place

A Louisiana woman who ended up in a hospital after she tried to use Gorilla Glue as a substitute for hair spray has caught the attention of the company.

Tessica Brown went viral over the weekend after she used Gorilla Glue spray on her hair. Brown went viral on social media after she posted videos of the aftermath, showing her hair firmly locked in place.

Brown went to an emergency room in St. Bernard Parish on Sunday to seek medical attention.

On Monday, Gorilla Glue released an official statement expressing the company's sympathy for Brown's situation and reminding folks to only use its products for their intended use.

Since posting video of the mishap, countless people have offered aid to Brown, including musician Chance the Rapper. As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign organized by Brown has raised more than $10,000.