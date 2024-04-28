Google sets sights on injecting mechanical 'cyborg' lenses into eyeballs

Image: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Google has patented a new technology that could allow the company to inject a computerized lens directly into your eyeball.

While the public seemed to reject Google’s smart glasses based on “creepy factor” alone, somehow the web giant believes consumers will be more likely to have the newly patented tech rammed into their eye sockets.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the application last week. Google says it could remove the lens of your eye, inject fluid into your empty lens capsule and then place an electronic lens in the fluid. With the so-called “cyborg lens” equipped, the need for glasses, contacts or even a microscope is eliminated for good. The modified human user can even take point-of-view pictures and videos via the lens.

Google believes the theoretical product could be powered by the movement of your eyeball, and they would even be able to connect to nearby wireless devices.

From a health standpoint, Google says the patented lenses could be used to cure presbyopia, which is an age-related condition in which people’s eyes stiffen and their ability to focus becomes diminished or lost. Common eye problems like myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism could also be alleviated. While blurry vision is usually able to be corrected with traditional contact lenses or glasses, some eye conditions cannot be corrected with these methods. Google is aiming to change that with their futuristic implants.

Google is quick to address the privacy concerns that will likely erupt should the lenses ever make it to market. The lenses would be transmitting data all the time, so they would be a welcome target for hackers or even law enforcement. Google says it would be sure to make the mechanical lenses in such a way that personal identifying information would be stripped out so you couldn’t be personally identified by data streaming from the devices.

While the patent may be exciting or completely terrifying to some, it’s important to note that tech companies like Google file patent applications all the time. Many, most even, of these patents never make it to the actual product phase, so it remains unclear whether you’ll be going under the knife to get 24/7 access to your Gmail account anytime soon.