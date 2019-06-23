91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Goodwood Main Library hosts World Refugee Day celebration today

1 hour 40 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, June 23 2019 Jun 23, 2019 June 23, 2019 10:29 AM June 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Blake Fugler

BATON ROUGE - Goodwood Main Library will host World Refugee Day celebration today starting at 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants and Catholic Charities will celebrate World Refugee Day today from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Goodwood Main library. Events will include speakers, cultural performances, music, food, activities for children, and more. Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome will give a keynote speech.

Admission is free.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days