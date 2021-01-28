Latest Weather Blog
Good Morning America co-host, Michael Strahan, tests positive for COVID-19
Former New York Giants football star and current Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the ABC morning show.
The 49-year-old has not appeared on GMA this week as he is self-quarantining at home; the star says he is feeling okay.
.@michaelstrahan has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling okay. @GMA is following CDC guidelines and we hope to see him back at the desk soon. pic.twitter.com/Qu3BKbsRWY— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2021
Strahan, a father of four, joined GMA in 2016, after having co-hosted the syndicated morning show Live! with Kelly & Michael since 2012. He and co-host Kelly Ripa shared back-to-back Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2015 and 2016.
The entertainment mogul also runs his own production company, SMAC Entertainment, and co-founded the media-content company Religion of Sports with Tom Brady and Gotham Chopra.
TMZ first reported the news of Strahan’s positive test.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interview: Knock Knock Museum representative explains importance of diverse literature in EBR...
-
Gov Edwards to address public with COVID update at 2:30 p.m., Thursday
-
Officials investigate cause of yesterday's crash in St. Amant
-
Police identify man found shot to death on Spain Street
-
Massive fire breaks out at building on Plank Road near Weller Avenue
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary
-
Donaldsonville women's basketball snaps Walker's 16-game win streak