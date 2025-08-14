Good 2 Eat: White Chicken Chili

WHITE CHICKEN CHILI

INGREDIENTS:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. chicken thighs, boneless cubed or shredded

1 onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. oregano

Salt & pepper to taste

1 (15 oz) great northern beans, drained

1 (15 oz) cannellini beans, drained

1 (4 oz) diced green chiles

2 cups chicken stock

1/2 cup frozen corn

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup heavy cream

Juice of 1/2 lime

Fresh cilantro & shredded cheese for topping

In a large pot, heat olive oil. Add chicken, season with salt, pepper, and Creole seasoning. Cook until golden and cooked through. Remove and set aside.

In the same pot, add onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Sauté until soft.

Stir in cumin, paprika, and oregano.

Return chicken to pot. Add beans, green chiles, corn, and stock. Stir well.

Cover and let simmer for 20–25 minutes on medium-low.

Lower heat. Stir in sour cream, heavy cream, and lime juice. Cook until heated.