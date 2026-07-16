Good 2 Eat: Peanut Chicken Protein Bowls

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, brought to you by Supreme Rice, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Peanut Chicken Protein Bowls

1 sweet potato, peeled, cut into 1/2" cubes

1 red onion, finely chopped

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 chicken thighs, boneless, skinless

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 lime, juiced

2 Tbsp. creamy peanut butter

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil

2 cups Supreme brown rice, cooked

1 avocado, thinly sliced

2 cups baby spinach

1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

Arrange a rack in the center of the oven; preheat to 425 degrees. On a large baking sheet, toss potatoes and onion with 1 Tbsp. olive oil; season with salt and pepper.

Bake potatoes until tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Season chicken with garlic powder, ginger, salt, and pepper. Cook chicken, turning occasionally, until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part registers 165 degrees, about 8 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board. Let rest 10 minutes, then thinly slice.

In a small bowl, whisk garlic, lime juice, peanut butter, honey, and soy sauce. Whisk in sesame oil and remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil until smooth.

Divide cooked Supreme brown rice among bowls. Top with potato mixture, chicken, avocado, and spinach. Sprinkle with cilantro and sesame seeds. Drizzle with dressing.