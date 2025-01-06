Gonzales swears in first Black mayor, other elected city officials

GONZALES — Tim Riley was sworn in as the first Black mayor of Gonzales on Monday at the Price LeBlanc PACE Center along with other city officials.

Riley said he is honored to serve the people of Gonzales.

"Instead of focusing on Tim Riley being the very first Black mayor, I would like you all to focus on Tim Riley being the best mayor possible," Riley said.

He said while taking office, his main priorities would be improving the city's drainage system and traffic problems while partnering with Chief Sherman Jackson to improve public safety.

"I want to get with the chief to see if we can put the bulletproof sound cameras in certain areas so when bullets go off, those cameras pick up that sound and immediately the police department will know where that shooting is coming from," Riley said.

History was also made Monday morning as Cynthia Gray James was sworn in as one of the first women and the first minority woman to serve on the city council representing Division C.

She said her father ran for the same seat 50 years ago.

"He ran and he lost because at the time it was just no way, but 50 years later here I am," James said.

James said she plans to work alongside Riley, with plans to unite the community and make the city a better place.

"Just because we're different in look we're the same in the heart. We want to unite this community as one," James said. "I want to work with the mayor along with the city council and everyone else to help make the better city."

Since 2000, the Black population has more than doubled in Gonzales—up 125%.

As of the 2020 Census, Black residents made up 47% of the population, but it's been almost a decade since the city has had a Black candidate for mayor.

Riley said he acknowledges the historical significance, but says he does not plan on holding on to his title.

"When the right youth comes along, I want to have him ready to run for this seat," Riley said. "So no one knows how long we're going to be on this earth, but we do know we have to pass this stuff on to the youth, the younger generation."