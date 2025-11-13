Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales Police working to identify driver of Dodge Charger connected to October drive-by shooting
GONZALES — Gonzales Police are working to identify the driver of a Dodge Charger Hellcat that has been identified as the suspect vehicle in an October drive-by shooting along West Worthey Street.
The shooting, which happened on Oct. 19, resulted in a home being struck multiple times by gunfire.
Detectives identified the Dodge Charger Hellcat as the suspect vehicle based on surveillance footage and witness information. Police officials said that they are working to identify the driver and any additional occupants connected to the shooting.
“We know the car, and now we need to know who was in it,” Chief Sherman Jackson said. “Anyone willing to fire into a home is a serious threat to our community. If you saw or heard anything that can help, we’re asking you to speak up. We keep Gonzales safe by working together.”
