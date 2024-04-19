87°
Gonzales Police searching for three people who stole $1,000 in merchandise from Tanger Michael Kors
GONZALES — The Gonzales Police Department are searching for three people that appear to have stolen over $1,000 of retail merchandise from Tanger Outlets.
The three people reportedly stole $1,000 from Michael Kors on April 1. Police said the three people appeared to work together to commit the theft.
