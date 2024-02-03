Teenage siblings charged with terrorizing in two separate incidents after posting threats on social media

GONZALES - A 14-year-old Gonzales Middle School student was arrested Saturday after posting a video of a gun to social media and "insinuating the potential for violence," officials said.

The Gonzales Police Department confirmed the teenager is the younger sibling of an East Ascension High student who was arrested Friday for threating to bring a gun to school.

Officers shared the video, which showed clips of a weapon and ammunition and linked to the song "Cold Case" by rapper Jaydayoungan. After a search of the 14-year-old's residence, police said they found that the student did not have access to the gun in the video and "does not have the means or opportunity to act on the insinuations contained in the video."

The 14-year-old was taken into custody and charged with terrorizing. Officers said the department is working with the District Attorney's office on a threat assessment for the teenager.