TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. The second boat is OUT OF SERVICE this morning for a Coast Guard inspection. 

6a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B; CLEARED

6:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Thomas Rd at Hwy 19/Scotland Ave; CLEARED

7:30a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at College Dr/Exit 158

7:30a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Airline Hwy at Thad Cain Lane

