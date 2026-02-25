54°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. The second boat is OUT OF SERVICE this morning for a Coast Guard inspection.
6a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B; CLEARED
6:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Thomas Rd at Hwy 19/Scotland Ave; CLEARED
7:30a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at College Dr/Exit 158
Trending News
7:30a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Airline Hwy at Thad Cain Lane
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Youth Legislature gives middle schoolers hands on experience in state government
-
Capitol region celebrates 225 Day with week, weekend of festivities
-
Morgan City Police looking for runaway 16-year-old
-
71-year-old inmate dies in Angola, autopsy ordered
-
Resident of group home for women with mental health conditions says driver...