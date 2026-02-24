Vegetation maintenance along Baton Rouge shortcut raises concerns

BATON ROUGE - There is a cut-through between homes along 73rd and 74th Avenues in Baton Rouge that has overgrown weeds, trees, and is littered with trash. At one time, neighbors say the city took care of maintaining the area, but not anymore.

Kiara Moore lives adjacent to the area and says people walk through or ride their bikes and leave their trash behind. Tree branches have fallen in the backyard, and one tree fell into the neighbor's house. Moore says her mom is conscientious every time she parks in the driveway.

"She's afraid to even park right there," said Moore.

The area has been overgrown since Moore moved in about five years ago. She says after speaking with her neighbors, she learned it used to be maintained by the city.

"The city said they couldn't do anything about it," said Moore.

The servitude in question contains a 36-inch pipe that is maintained by the City-Parish. The Department of Maintenance's responsibility applies to the closed-channel drainage pipe that runs the length of the servitude. That responsibility does not extend to routine vegetation maintenance within the servitude limits.

Entergy has power lines in the area, but the lines around the vegetation are service lines, which go from the customer's house to the pole. Those lines are the responsibility of the property owner.

Moore would like the area cleaned up and closed off to foot traffic.