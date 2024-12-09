Gonzales Mayor-elect Tim Riley shares plan for first 100 days in office

GONZALES - Tim Riley is the first new mayor in Gonzales since 2008 and the first Black mayor for the town.

The former city council member shared what he'd like to accomplish during his first 100 days as mayor. The first thing on his list is to check the capacity of water, sewage and land to prevent over development.

"We just need to know that if we keep expanding, how much capacity of water we're at. Because we don't want to put any existing homeowners at risk. The engineer has to come in and run certain specs. They have to come in with a formula that tell you where you are with capacity," he said.

Riley also wants to make sure the Gonzales Police Department is being properly funded and add officers if needed.

"We don't want the police officers to be fatigued, be short, or not be able to perform at a high capacity," he said.

He hopes to establish an open door policy with the community, which he feels is one of the most important things in this leadership position.

"We want the people of Gonzales to know that can come and visit to discuss different stuff with us. Because we want to know what they know. Sometimes the community knows more about what's going on than someone sitting in an office," he said.

Riley will officially be sworn in and take office in January.