Gonzales man killed in car wreck after driver ran stop light

GONZALES - A man died in a car accident early Monday morning when another driver allegedly ran a stop light and smashed into the side of his car.

State Police said 50-year-old Chad Jones and 25-year-old Jacquel Wade were at different sides of the intersection LA-429 and Roddy Road in Gonzales around 5:30 a.m. Troopers said Wade ran the red light and hit the side of Jones' car.

Troopers said Jones died at the scene and Wade was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

State Police included Wade is also a suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred nearby the crash site.