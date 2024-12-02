Gonzales man hurt in series of Canal Street altercations that left six injured in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A man from Gonzales was injured after a Saturday shooting in New Orleans, one of multiple shootings over the weekend along Canal Street, WWL reported.

The Gonzales man was one of six people injured after the Saturday night and Sunday morning shootings that escalated from skirmishes, New Orleans Police said.

The first incident was a brawl on Bourbon Street that caused a stampede of people. Among the chaos, a man involved in the fight shot a 15-year-old boy in the chest. Around 80 minutes later, also on Canal Street, another fight broke out. It was here, near the Mayfair Hotel, that the 18-year-old man from Gonzales was shot in the back.

Police said they believed the two shootings were linked.

On Sunday at 2:30 a.m., another fight broke out on Canal. Two men exchanged gunfire, missing each other but hurting four bystanders.