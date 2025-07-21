91°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal
GONZALES — Ascension Parish deputies arrested a Gonzales man on child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal charges.
Devante Carter, 30, allegedly downloaded multiple child pornography videos and sexually abused an animal.
He was booked on July 16 on four counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, one count of possession of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
APSO said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Beyond a honk and a wave: The heartwarming friendship between Baton Rouge...
-
Police arrest three suspects accused in Ponchatoula drive-by shooting that left teen...
-
After-school programs helping to combat juvenile crime as BRPD says it's on...
-
WBR constable who spearheaded 'illegal' ticketing operation resigns, special election called
-
Saints sign expected starting QB Shough to rookie deal