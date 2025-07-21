Gonzales man arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal

GONZALES — Ascension Parish deputies arrested a Gonzales man on child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal charges.

Devante Carter, 30, allegedly downloaded multiple child pornography videos and sexually abused an animal.

He was booked on July 16 on four counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, one count of possession of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

APSO said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be pending.