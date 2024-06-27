Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing wife
GONZALES - A man was arrested for second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his wife.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Sean Morris, 50, was arrested Wednesday after a shooting on Garcon Road in Gonzales. When deputies arrived they found Morris' wife, 44-year-old Brenda Morris, dead from a gunshot wound.
Morris reportedly shot Brenda during an altercation.
He was arrested and booked for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brenda Morris worked at the local Lamendola's Supermarket for over 13 years. She served as the head cook for the store's deli.
Trending News
"She wasn't just a colleague," the store's staff said in a Facebook post Thursday morning. "She was family. Her laughter and love filled our store, creating a sense of community and joy that will be irreplaceably missed."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Slidell teacher arrested for relationship with student
-
Donaldsonville man originally convicted of killing wife pleads guilty, sentenced to 25...
-
One person in critical condition after shooting on Bogan Walk
-
Investigators working to determine cause of Napoleonville fire
-
Metro Council approves next steps to revamping River Center