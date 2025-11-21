Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales bar owner arrested after shooting left two injured
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested the owner of a Gonzales bar after a previous shooting left two people injured, deputies said Friday.
Joshua Johnson, 48, owner of the Pelican Pub on La. 44, was arrested and booked on unlawful sales to a person under 21 and keeping a disorderly place charges.
The arrest comes as part of the investigation into the Nov. 15 shooting involving 19-year-old Colby Breaux, who allegedly shot two people following an argument, according to the sheriff's office.
During the investigation, detectives learned that Johnson allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to minors on the night the shooting occurred. Johnson was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
Another employee charged with unlawful sales to a person under 21 was issued a summons and released on the scene.
Trending News
The victims of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GET 2 MOVING: Ariel Silks at Gym Fit in Dutchtown
-
BRFD: Early Friday morning fire off North Sherwood Forest Boulevard was caused...
-
22-year-old killed in Thursday afternoon shooting along St. Gerard Avenue
-
EBR Coroner: Person shot along Hanks Drive on Thursday night dies
-
Three horses with Equine Herpes being treated by LSU Vet Med
Sports Video
-
LSU board sets private meeting for Friday to discuss Brian Kelly's $54...
-
LSU women's basketball sets SEC record in big win over Alcorn State...
-
Southeastern beats Nicholls to win the River Bell Classic two years in...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week - Staff Pick: Elijah Haven
-
Nussmeier doubtful for senior night