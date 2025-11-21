Gonzales bar owner arrested after shooting left two injured

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested the owner of a Gonzales bar after a previous shooting left two people injured, deputies said Friday.

Joshua Johnson, 48, owner of the Pelican Pub on La. 44, was arrested and booked on unlawful sales to a person under 21 and keeping a disorderly place charges.

The arrest comes as part of the investigation into the Nov. 15 shooting involving 19-year-old Colby Breaux, who allegedly shot two people following an argument, according to the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Johnson allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to minors on the night the shooting occurred. Johnson was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Another employee charged with unlawful sales to a person under 21 was issued a summons and released on the scene.

The victims of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.