19-year-old with warrant from Ascension Parish shooting arrested in Terrebonne

HOUMA - A 19-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a Gonzales bar was arrested in Terrebonne Parish.

Colby Breaux was booked by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office on a warrant from Ascension Parish.

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Breaux was arrested following a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Pelican Pub. Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Breaux will be extradited to Ascension Parish this week.