Shooting outside Gonzales bar leaves two injured
GONZALES- Two people were injured in a shooting outside of a bar on Highway 44 in Gonzales early Saturday morning, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The shooting occurred around 1:14 a.m. outside the Pelican Pub, leaving two victims with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies are searching for 19-year-old Colby Breaux in connection with the shooting and have a warrant for his arrest.
The shooting is still under investigation.
