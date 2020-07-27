Gonzales bar loses liquor license for violating COVID-19 restrictions

GONZALES - The state fire marshal's office says a capital area bar has had its license suspended for failing to comply with statewide restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement from the Louisiana fire marshal's office said the Pelican Pub in Gonzales was among a handful of businesses to lose their bar licenses Monday. The agency said multiple check-ins revealed the bar was open and serving people inside the bar this past weekend in defiance of the governor's current order.

The state is currently in phase 2, which dictates that all bars remain closed. Louisiana has seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases over the past month, with several outbreaks being traced back to bars.

Other bars in Grand Isle, Lake Charles and Harvey had their licenses suspended as well in the crackdown. You can read the full announcement here.