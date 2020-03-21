GOHSEP urges caution ahead of tonight's severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging residents of the state to be aware of severe weather expected to hit Louisiana this evening as a cold front moves across the region.

GOHSEP urges residents to stay tuned to stations like WBRZ News 2 for local advisories as the threat will last through midnight in some affected areas.

The National Weather Service said the main threats associated with the system include wind gusts up to 65 mph, isolated thunderstorms and large hail. All the detail you need, including an in-depth video briefing, is available from WBRZ Meteorologist Josh Eachus by clicking here.

Rainfall exceeding two inches is also possible with locally heavy rainfall potentially leading to ponding of water in low-lying areas with poor drainage that could cause problems for motorists.

“High water is already an issue in many parts of the state due to recent river flooding and the unusually wet winter that we have had to date,” said GOHSEP Director James Waskom. “Storms such as the one impacting the state today could intensify those current issues or create new problems. Get a game plan before the storms strike. Use caution and allow more time if you have to travel. Stay alert in case weather conditions become dangerous.”

GOHSEP advises area residents to take the following precautions ahead of a thunderstorm:

- Postpone outdoor activities.

- Secure outdoor objects that could blow away or cause damage.

- Get inside a home, building, or hard top automobile. Although you may be injured if lightning strikes your car, you are much safer inside a vehicle than outside.

- Remember, rubber-soled shoes and rubber tires provide NO protection from lightning. However, the steel frame of a hard-topped vehicle provides increased protection if you are not touching metal.

- Shutter windows and secure outside doors. If shutters are not available, close window blinds, shades or curtains.

Emergency alerts are available on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App. It is free for basic service. You can also download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.



Tune in to News 2 at noon for the latest updates from our weather team. We'll also have updates at 4, 5 and 6 as the weather event moves closer.