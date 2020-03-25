Get a break and get filled with cheer: Rebroadcast of WBRZ's 'Spirit of Christmas' tonight

Programming alert: In an effort to spread cheer during these uncertain times, WBRZ will rebroadcast Sylvia Weatherspoon's Spirit of Christmas special.

Watch on WBRZ Plus Wednesday night from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

It originally aired on Christmas Day 2019 and featured an hour-long series on creative, innovate and unusual ways people around Baton Rouge were marking Christmas: Through decorations, special religious activities and more.

Reports also shared favorite recipes: Kelly Orgeron, Coach O's wife, and her two favorite bonbon recipes; First Lady Donna Edwards' crock pot dressing and more.

Click HERE to see the recipes and watch some of the segments on demand.

Watch The Spirit of Christmas Wednesday night on WBRZ Plus. Click HERE for channel information.