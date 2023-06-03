GET 2 MOVING: Thee Step Up

This week, we stepped out of our comfort zone with Miss Rhonda Williams. She's a coach in Baker at 'Thee Step Up,' a fitness center that uses dance steps to improve cardio and mobility. You can find her on Facebook at 'THEESTEPUP or on Instagram at 'THEE.STEP.UP.'

More information is on William's website- 'theestepupbyrhonda.as.me'

Below is how you can also get more information on how to join.