GET 2 MOVING: Softball at Butch Gore Park

ST. AMANT - Softball is a team sport that can truly be enjoyed by anyone of any age to keep their body in great shape.

This week on Get 2 Moving, Lauren Hawkins explored how softball is a full-body workout that can also improve your hand-eye coordination.

At Butch Gore Memorial Park in Ascension Parish, teams can experience everything the sport has to offer on newly-renovated fields.

Ascension Parish Recreation Director Brandon Smith says the program has around 500 young women participating in its softball league. There is also a co-ed league for adults who want to keep playing the sport in their free time.

For more information on how to get involved in the park's league, visit the program's Facebook page here.