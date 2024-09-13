GET 2 MOVING: Rukus Skateboarding

BATON ROUGE - Skateboarding is a sport that is often overlooked and underestimated, despite growing in popularity and even being included in the 2024 Summer Olympics. You can pick up this sport with just a little bit of practice.

There are numerous physical demands that this activity requires, but it is mentally taxing as well. To learn a certain move on the board takes many tries and fails, but once you finally pull it off, that satisfaction is a huge motivator to continue the sport.

The skateboarding community is close-knit, as many skaters around the area gather at the Perkins Road Community park where they all work together to learn more and support one another.

Devin Chriss with Rukus, a local skate shop, says that anyone who wants to learn about the sport and get into the activity is welcome to visit him at the shop so he can help them start their journey.

Chriss also adds that everyone has had to start at some point, so no one should feel nervous or intimidated because "we've all been there before."

To learn more and get information on how to start and what supplies it takes, information is in the link here.