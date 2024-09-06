GET 2 MOVING: BR Krav Maga

BATON ROUGE - BR Krav Maga & Fitness is the city's only official fit-to-fight training center with over 45 classes to choose from each week.

The classes include kickboxing, group fitness, and self-defense classes. Each session provides a full-body workout that ranges from 30 minutes to a full hour.

Learning self-defense can create more confidence in someone to feel safer in their surroundings. Not only that, but it can also save domestic violence victims who have been put in threatening situations.

Owner and instructor Jeff Pendergrass says his mission since he started is to advocate for women who have been victims of domestic violence and to give them their confidence and ability to defend themselves.

Self-defense isn't the only reason to join the fight; krav maga is also a way to shed some pounds if needed. For nine years, Ashley Davis has been a student at BR Krav Maga, and she has lost over eighty pounds. Davis says, "I looked for something that wasn't boring and I ended up here... the first class I did I fell in love with it."

A way to get involved with this impactful fitness training style is to visit BR Krav Maga's Web page here .