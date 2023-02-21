German Shepard hit by a car and left on the street for days getting treatment at LSU

BATON ROUGE- A dog was brought more than 150 miles for treatment after it was hit by a car and left on the side of a road in Rayville for two days.

Nobody really knows the story of how Davis the German Shepard ended up that way, but animal rescuer Casey Lattimer says he was likely hit by a car.

Lattimer works with the Delta Humane Society of Louisiana and was contacted about Davis. She brought him home and took Davis to the vet the next morning.

"Through X-rays they made the diagnosis that he had a fracture in three places," Lattimer said.

Davis needed surgery that could not be performed in Rayville, so Lattimer brought him to the LSU vet school in Baton Rouge where he is currently getting treatment.

Over the weekend, she raised roughly $6,000 to help pay for the vital surgery.

Lattimer says the most troubling part is Davis' owner knew he was hurt and did nothing about it.

"My understanding is that he was on the owner's property and he knew about the dog's injuries, but chose not to do anything about it."

Lattimer says the owner broke the RS-14102 law, which says it's against the law to not get your animal proper vet care.

As of Monday night, we are told Davis is doing better, but still needs help. Anyone who wants to donate can click here.