Georgia: Please kill these snake-like fish that can breathe on land

Photo: Georgia DNR/U.S. Geological Survey

GWINETT COUNTY, GA - Georgia officials are asking residents to help kill off an invasive species of fish that has been found in the state's waters for the first time.

Georgia's Department of Natural Resources says an angler caught a northern snakehead fish in a Gwinett County pond earlier this month. Officials were able to quickly confirm the existence of the species in that pond are now checking other water bodies throughout the area.

The long, thin fish has a dark brown blotchy appearance and can grow up to three feet in length. It can also breathe air, and survive in low oxygenated systems, including on land.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture considers the fish "injurious wildlife" and a non-native invasive species, which means it affects native species by competing for food and habitat

Anyone who catches one of these fish is asked to kill it immediately.