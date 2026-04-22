George Rodrigue Foundation announces 2026 scholarship contest winners; see and hear the winning pieces

NEW ORLEANS — The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts has announced the winners of its annual visual art and songwriting contests, who will each receive a share of $25,000 in scholarships.

The Rodrigue Foundation's theme for its 2026 contest was "Unveiling the Bayou: Light and Shadow."

Thirteen high school juniors and seniors from around Louisiana were named as contest finalists. Each was awarded up to $5,000 in scholarships.

The finalists were invited to a special luncheon in New Orleans. Their pieces will be on tour across the state this summer and into the fall. The winner of the songwriting contest, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts senior John Zaffuto, will also have the opportunity to perform at the Trombone Shorty Foundation's fundraiser, Shorty Fest, in May.

“We are so impressed with the quality of the work – both art and song – that the students have created for this year’s contests,” said Jacques Rodrigue, Executive Director of GRFA. “I know that dad would be proud to see that The Bayou Collection, created over 40 years ago, was inspiring students today to create their own works of art and song.”

See the winners and their pieces below.

In the songwriting contest (click each link to listen to the winning song):

- First place: "Shoehill (Love and Hate in Louisiana)" by John Zaffuto, senior, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts

- Second place: "Across the Bayou There's a Lighthouse" by Ash Nelson, senior, Neville High School, Monroe

- Third place: "First Love" by Dajah Lomas, senior, East Ascension High School, Gonzales

In the high school senior visual art contest:

- First place: "The Sky Opened Up" by Mikayla Ringor, Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport





- Second place: "The Mysteries of Life" by Luci Lavery, West Monroe High School







- Third place: "Among the Cypress Trees" by Claire Rimmer, Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport







Fourth place: "Paw Paw T-Earl's Boat, The Native Dancer at Rest" by Makayla Rhodes from Dulac





- Fifth place: "Hidden in Plain Sight" by Sarah Gordon, St. Joseph's Academy, Baton Rouge







In the high school senior visual art contest:

- First place: "Life Through the Bayou" by Dare Macchione, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts



- Second place: "Echo" by Shiyin Wang, Baton Rouge Magnet High School



- Third place: "Farewell Mama" by Sophia Elliott, Caddo Magnet High School, Shreveport



- Fourth place: "Inherited Waters" by Bobby Chen, Baton Rouge Magnet High School



- Fifth place: "Silent Witness" by Tiffany Foxworth, Episcopal High School of Baton Rouge

