Generator thieves recognized from security video in WBRZ report

BATON ROUGE - A day after WBRZ reported on a law firm asking for help finding a generator stolen from their Bluebonnet Boulevard office, another business owner said they might know the pair of thieves in the security video.

Attorney Kent DeJean said he arrived at the Losavio & DeJean, LLC., office for work on Monday and knew something was wrong.

"I thought we had an air conditioning problem," DeJean said.

When a repairman was called out, it was clear why the air-conditioning wasn't working.

"He discovered there had been a power shortage," DeJean said.

The shortage happened because the generator was missing—someone had stolen it. A security camera recorded the theft.

"They knew exactly what they were doing," DeJean said. "They knew exactly where to go. They also knew exactly how to dismantle the apparatus."

It took the pair just twelve minutes to unplug and load the 500-pound generator into the back of a pick-up truck.

Across town, another business owner saw the security video. Eric Mollerberg works for GSE Integrated, a company that installs generators.

"I immediately knew who it was," Mollerberg said. "They're not amateurs."

Mollerberg said he knows the two men in the video because they worked for him on and off for a decade. Mollerberg let them go after he said they stole from him. WBRZ has chosen not to name the men because charges have not been brought against them.

In another security video taken from the GSE Integrated's parking lot, you can see a pair of men shuffling from behind the warehouse and taking equipment with them.

"I always pray that the right person gets caught and that when the right person is caught, I pray that they are prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Kent DeJean said.