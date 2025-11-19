82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge law firm asks for help finding generator thieves

Wednesday, November 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A law firm is asking for the public's help after a generator was stolen from its Bluebonnet Boulevard office. 

Two people can be seen on security footage backing a four-door truck into an alleyway on the side of the Losavio & DeJean, LLC., office. The pair loaded up the law firm's generator into the bed of their truck before driving off, all within about 15 minutes. 

The law firm told WBRZ it is offering a $2,000 reward for information about the theft and urges anyone with information to call 225-439-1022.

WBRZ has reached out to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for more information, but we have not heard back. 

