Baton Rouge law firm asks for help finding generator thieves
BATON ROUGE — A law firm is asking for the public's help after a generator was stolen from its Bluebonnet Boulevard office.
Two people can be seen on security footage backing a four-door truck into an alleyway on the side of the Losavio & DeJean, LLC., office. The pair loaded up the law firm's generator into the bed of their truck before driving off, all within about 15 minutes.
The law firm told WBRZ it is offering a $2,000 reward for information about the theft and urges anyone with information to call 225-439-1022.
WBRZ has reached out to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for more information, but we have not heard back.
