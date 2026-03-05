70°
81 trees planted on Staring Lane median between Perkins and Highland Roads

Thursday, March 05 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A local non-profit planted 81 trees at the median of Staring Lane between Perkins and Highland Roads this week.

Baton Rouge Green said they planted the threes after they planted 75 trees at the I-10/I-12 split.

All tree species planted are native to Louisiana.

