Latest Weather Blog
Generator Supercenter to open location in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Generator Supercenter Heartland, a name synonymous with reliable home and commercial power solutions, held a grand opening for their newest brick-and-mortar store location in Baton Rouge on Monday. The new store is located on 8976 Interline Avenue.
GSC Heartland is locally owned by Louisiana residents with family ties throughout the Southeast. This new location will provide GSC Heartland with the capacity to deliver competitive pricing and a robust inventory to its customers, making standby power solutions accessible to a broader spectrum of home and business owners.
GSC Heartland has 7 brick-and-mortar storefronts from Arkansas to Alabama, with plans to establish an additional seven locations within the next year.
Store hours for the Interline Avenue location are Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 5:00PM, and Saturday from 10:00AM to 2:00PM.
Trending News
More information can be found at www.generatorsupercenterheartland.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Several people believed...
-
Victim recounts 2021 assault during first day of trial for former BRPD...
-
Catholic High Baseball team ranked No. 1 in country
-
Victim in police chase that ended in crash looking for help repairing...
-
Mayor's office providing extra funding to BRPD for 'proactive policing' measures