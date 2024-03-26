Generator Supercenter to open location in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Generator Supercenter Heartland, a name synonymous with reliable home and commercial power solutions, held a grand opening for their newest brick-and-mortar store location in Baton Rouge on Monday. The new store is located on 8976 Interline Avenue.

GSC Heartland is locally owned by Louisiana residents with family ties throughout the Southeast. This new location will provide GSC Heartland with the capacity to deliver competitive pricing and a robust inventory to its customers, making standby power solutions accessible to a broader spectrum of home and business owners.

GSC Heartland has 7 brick-and-mortar storefronts from Arkansas to Alabama, with plans to establish an additional seven locations within the next year.

Store hours for the Interline Avenue location are Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 5:00PM, and Saturday from 10:00AM to 2:00PM.

More information can be found at www.generatorsupercenterheartland.com.