Latest Weather Blog
Gene Hackman died of heart disease, his wife died of hantavirus about 1 week prior, authorities say
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities revealed Friday that actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease and showed severe signs of Alzheimer’s disease a full week after his wife died of hantavirus in their home.
Authorities initially ruled out foul play after the bodies were discovered Feb 26. Immediate tests for carbon monoxide poisoning were negative.
Arakawa, 65, was found with an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom counter. Authorities linked her death to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.
Hackman, 95, was found in the home’s entryway. His death was tied to heart disease with Alzheimer’s disease contributing.
Hantavirus is a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings. It is typically is reported in spring and summer, often due to exposures that occur when people are near mouse droppings in homes, sheds or poorly ventilated areas.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza made the announcement alongside state fire and health officials at a news conference.
Trending News
Investigators earlier retrieved personal items from the couple’s home, including a monthly planner and two cellphones.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First Friday of 2025 Lenten season in full swing
-
Five area girls basketball teams are set to compete in the LHSAA...
-
The House censures Democratic Rep. Al Green for disrupting Trump's joint address...
-
REPORT: LSU looking to hire former National Champion Tiger as defensive line...
-
Motorcycle crash on Louise Street and Highland Road injures at least one
Sports Video
-
Five area girls basketball teams are set to compete in the LHSAA...
-
REPORT: LSU looking to hire former National Champion Tiger as defensive line...
-
LSU women's basketball is set to face Florida in the Quarterfinals of...
-
Southern women's basketball dominates Alabama State while the Jaguar men's team fall...
-
A pair of high school girls basketball teams advance to the State...