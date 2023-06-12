Geauxing to Omaha? Trip to watch the Tigers in College World Series may be more expensive than you think

BATON ROUGE - The road to The NCAA tournament came straight through Baton Rouge and now the Tigers are heading to Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha.

"Once you get to Omaha and get to downtown, you're kind of where you need to be," Chris Blair, the 'Voice of the Tigers,' said.

The stadium sits downtown and in walking distance from the Missouri River. This is Blair's second time going to the series. He went with the team in 2017.

"Everything is so easily located, you can walk along the river there in downtown and get to anywhere you need to go. I was just amazed. I had a blast, we were there nearly two weeks."

The trip to Omaha from Baton Rouge takes about 15 hours if you drive and four hours if you fly. There is no direct flight out of Baton Rouge or New Orleans to Omaha, so a connection is likely on your travel itinerary.

WBRZ checked flight prices Monday morning and tickets are a little under $500 for round-trip. An average rental car would run around $91 per day, which totals at $242 for the weekend. Hotels in the downtown area are running $500 a night--- or higher. On Ticketmaster, tickets start at only $50.

"I think it's going to be a packed city in Omaha, with LSU fans, that's why they refer to it as GeauxMaha or Baton Rouge North," Blair said.