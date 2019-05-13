Gay woman says New Orleans Family Dollar refused to serve her

Image: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A Family Dollar store on the corner of Canal and Broad has made headlines in New Orleans after a cashier refused service to an openly gay woman when she attempted to make a purchase.

"The cashier was just loudly stating her opinion on her disdain for gay people," said Melissa Langford to WWL-TV, "Eventually I spoke up because I couldn't take it anymore."

Langford said things only got worse from then on. A cell phone video of the incident captures the clerk saying, “I’m not serving them two.” Langford can then be heard saying, “She won’t serve me because I’m gay and because he doesn’t like anti-gay people.”

Langford said she made an appeal of discrimination to the store manager, but she didn’t get any results. A shouting match ensued between the clerk and the supportive customer. While another clerk did eventually ring up the woman’s purchase, Langford says the damage had already been done.

"I think everybody's entitled to think what they want, but as a representative of a company, like a national chain, it's completely inappropriate and a blatant disregard for other people's feelings," said Langford.

When WWL contacted the store on Sunday to try to learn more about the incident, the on-duty manager claimed he didn’t know anything about it. However, Langford says she has used social media to get the word out.

"Just gets it put out into the air that us gay people are gonna stick together," she said.

Langford says she’s waiting on any kind of response from Family Dollar corporate. She says a simple apology will do as long as someone higher up the chain of command takes responsibility and acknowledges how she was treated in the video.

WWL-TV said they reached to Family Dollar’s corporate office, but they had not received an answer as of Sunday night.