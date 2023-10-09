80°
Gas leak forces shutdown of Pecue Lane near I-10
BATON ROUGE - A stretch of Pecue Lane was shut down in the area of I-10 Monday morning after a reported gas leak.
The St. George Fire Department says Pecue was blocked off between Perkins Road and Airline Highway while first responders address the leak.
This is a developing story.
