G. Lee Griffin, BR philanthropist and former head of LSU Foundation, dies

BATON ROUGE - The former head of the LSU Foundation, G. Lee Griffin, has died, according to sources.

Griffin served as the head of the university's philanthropy arm from July 2011 to April 2015 and in many other positions in the foundation over his 30-year career with them. The Foundation's website says Griffin was the longest-serving member on its Board of Directors and he was affiliated with dozens of organizations throughout Baton Rouge, such as the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, the University Laboratory School Foundation, and the Boy Scouts of America, to name just a few.

Rob Stuart, president and CEO of the LSU Foundation, said, “Lee Griffin was an exceptional leader, friend, and donor. In all ways, he was generous and kind. He will be greatly missed, and his legacy of impact and excellence will continue at LSU and throughout our community. It was our great honor to be part of Lee’s life.”