Future Prairieville High School unveils logo, mascot

Friday, April 21 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

ASCENSION PARISH - It already had a name. Now it has a "look."

The Ascension Parish Schools system on Friday revealed two logos that will be associated with the future Prairieville High School.

The "Hurricanes" will be represented by a blue and green stylized letter "P," with a cyclone in the center, and by the silhouette of a man brandishing a "quindent."

The school is about midway through its build-out and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.

Torch Creative, a Dallas design firm, developed the logos.

"The progress toward opening Prairieville High School is exciting to watch and be part of!" said Carli Francois, Director of Secondary Schools for Ascension Parish. "We cannot wait to welcome the Hurricanes onto their brand new campus in Fall 2024, and these PVHS logos are just one of the many aspects that will help the principal, staff, students, and school community create a culture that ensures the success of our Hurricanes."

Attendance zones for the new school have yet to be finalized. That is expected to happen by the end of this year.

