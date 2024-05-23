Funeral to be held in Opelousas for local plastic surgeon, two children who died in plane crash

Lucius, Giselle and Jean-Luc Doucet

BATON ROUGE - A funeral will be held in Opelousas for a Baton Rouge-based plastic surgeon and his two children after the three died in a plane crash outside of Nashville.

Lucius Doucet and his two adult children, Giselle and Jean-Luc Doucet, flew out of Gonzales before their plane crashed in Tennessee last week.

Alongside Lucius' practice of Williamson Cosmetic Center, he was also an assistant clinical professor at both LSU and Tulane University’s Plastic Surgery Fellowship Programs.

Giselle and Jean-Luc were set to graduate from LSU a day after the crash. Giselle was set to receive degrees in French Language and Biology as well as being a graduate of the LSU School of Veterinary.; Jean-Luc was a graduate of Chemical Engineering.

The funeral is set for Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. More information can be found here.