Funeral held for Fire Chief of Natalbany Volunteer Fire Department

Monday, October 11 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Donald Ray Scafidel

HAMMOND - Over the weekend, friends and family gathered to honor the life of the late Donald Ray Scafidel, who served as Fire Chief of the Natalbany Volunteer Fire Department (NVFD).

According to an obituary, Scafidel passed away on Thursday, October 7 in Hammond, Louisiana.

A native of Covington and resident of Hammond, Scafidel was NVFD's Assistant Fire Chief for 29 years before becoming Fire Chief in January of this year. 

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, four children, and a host of other beloved family members.

Scafidel was 62 years of age.

