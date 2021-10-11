75°
Latest Weather Blog
Funeral held for Fire Chief of Natalbany Volunteer Fire Department
HAMMOND - Over the weekend, friends and family gathered to honor the life of the late Donald Ray Scafidel, who served as Fire Chief of the Natalbany Volunteer Fire Department (NVFD).
According to an obituary, Scafidel passed away on Thursday, October 7 in Hammond, Louisiana.
A native of Covington and resident of Hammond, Scafidel was NVFD's Assistant Fire Chief for 29 years before becoming Fire Chief in January of this year.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, four children, and a host of other beloved family members.
Trending News
Scafidel was 62 years of age.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Six-year-old killed in fire
-
October 11 house fire on Dentation Drive- Video courtesy of Jamie Self
-
Construction on Dunn Road expected to be complete later this week
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football
Sports Video
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football
-
Southeastern wins shootout with Nicholls to end five game road trip
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Liberty's Lester Jones
-
McDaniel getting comfortable as Southern's new starting quarterback