88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Funeral arrangements announced for local pastor who died Sunday

1 hour 47 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, June 09 2025 Jun 9, 2025 June 09, 2025 11:48 AM June 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PLAQUEMINE - The funeral arrangements for Father Gregory J. Daigle, who died after taking ill during mass Sunday, have been announced. 

Daigle's services will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral mass beginning at 11 a.m.. 

Daigle was a member of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, who asks asks the public to pray for Father Daigle, his family and all who mourn his loss.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days