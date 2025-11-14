66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fundraiser to be held Sunday for Iberville deputies killed, injured in shooting

1 hour 44 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, November 14 2025 Nov 14, 2025 November 14, 2025 5:42 PM November 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Photo: Deputy Charles Riley, left, and Deputy Brett Stassi Jr., right

BATON ROUGE - A fundraiser is being held Sunday at the Court to Table pickleball court for two Iberville deputies after a shooting left one dead and another hospitalized.

The fundraiser will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to support the families of Charles Riley and Brett Stassi Jr. after a shooting outside the Iberville Parish courthouse. Stassi was released from the hospital on Nov. 6.

Trending News

Attorney General Liz Murrill, Governor Jeff Landry, and the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association alongside Gordon McKernan will be working to raise funds for the families.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days