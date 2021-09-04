Latest Weather Blog
Full list of university/local government office reopenings
Officials are announcing reopenings across multiple parishes as Louisiana responds to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Check back regularly; we'll update this list as universities and other local entities announce closures.
Colleges/Universities:
*Southeastern Louisiana University
All locations of Southeastern will remain closed through Sept. 6.
*Baton Rouge Community College
BRCC will be closed through Monday, Sept. 6
*Southern University
Will remain closed through Sept. 6
*LSU
LSU will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.
*Pennington Biomedical
-Pennington Biomedical will remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 6
*Advanced Welding School
Advanced Welding School in Walker, LA will be closed Monday, August 30.
*William Carey University’s campus at Baton Rouge General
William Carey University’s campus at Baton Rouge General will remain closed until further notice; classes will switch to virtual format as conditions permit.
Parish and state offices/facilities:
*Ascension Parish Court and 23rd Judicial District Court
The 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court will be closed Tuesday, September 7.
*East Baton Rouge City-Parish offices closed Monday
Clerk of Court and 19th Judicial District Court closed through Sep. 6
*West Baton Rouge City-Parish offices closed Monday
