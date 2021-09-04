Full list of university/local government office reopenings

Officials are announcing reopenings across multiple parishes as Louisiana responds to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Check back regularly; we'll update this list as universities and other local entities announce closures.

**************

Colleges/Universities:

*Southeastern Louisiana University

All locations of Southeastern will remain closed through Sept. 6.

*Baton Rouge Community College

BRCC will be closed through Monday, Sept. 6

*Southern University

Will remain closed through Sept. 6

*LSU

LSU will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7.

*Pennington Biomedical

-Pennington Biomedical will remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 6

*Advanced Welding School

Advanced Welding School in Walker, LA will be closed Monday, August 30.

*William Carey University’s campus at Baton Rouge General

William Carey University’s campus at Baton Rouge General will remain closed until further notice; classes will switch to virtual format as conditions permit.

**************

Parish and state offices/facilities:

*Ascension Parish Court and 23rd Judicial District Court

The 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court will be closed Tuesday, September 7.

*East Baton Rouge City-Parish offices closed Monday

Clerk of Court and 19th Judicial District Court closed through Sep. 6

*West Baton Rouge City-Parish offices closed Monday

**************