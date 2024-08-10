Fugitive's capture brings closure for victim's family

PLAQUEMINE - A shooting victim's family found closure Friday when his fugitive killer was captured in Atlanta. Molly Hardin is the aunt of Cordies Gales, the 31 year old man gunned down by Benjuiel Johnson in 2010.

Hardin said she was "so excited" when she heard the news. Johnson shot Gales after a fight in Plaquemine and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2013. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison at Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson but was mistakenly released September 22.

The incident opened old wounds for Gales family. "It just so happened that last Saturday made five years that he had been killed so we had to relive this all over again," Hardin.

U.S. Marshals captured Johnson early Friday morning at an Atlanta motel. He now faces extradition back to Louisiana.

"His mom had passed in March, I know she's resting now," said Hardin.