Frustrated crowd forms at BRCC as parents reportedly locked out of high school graduation

BATON ROUGE - Family members of graduating high school students became furious Friday evening after they were reportedly locked out of the venue at Baton Rouge Community College's campus.

Several parents reported being locked out of the Belaire High School graduation ceremony hosted at BRCC around 7 p.m. Friday. Most of the complaints claimed they were locked out of the building because the event had exceeded the building's maximum capacity.

Some witnesses reported that graduates were even walking out over the debacle.

BRPD and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office both confirmed they were responding to the incident. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says police and school officials stopped people from entering the building due to capacity issues and fire code violations. They are also investigating.

We've reached out to the school system for comment. It says it's looking into the situation.